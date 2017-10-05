'Hero' Cardiff climber died saving his wife

The family of a climber, who died shielding his wife from falling rocks at Yosemite National Park, have described him as "our hero".

Andrew Foster from Cardiff was trapped when more than 1,000 tonnes of rock fell from the face of the El Capitan in September.

He was seen running back to the rockfall to protect his wife Lucy and dived on top of her, saving her life.

The pair were returning from a climb when a sheet of granite plummeted towards them.

Lucy Foster is in a stable condition in a hospital in California.

Andrew's family have paid tribute, describing him as "our brave boy".

"Yosemite was a very special place for Andrew and one that he had returned to a few times over the years to climb and explore," they said.

"We really cannot express our grief and still hope, every morning, that we will awake from a bad dream."

The family said they had been touched by the many tributes they had received.

Mr Foster's passion and enthusiasm for "life and the outdoors that was just infectious for anyone who was around him", they said.

"As has already been reported, Andrew died whilst shielding Lucy and, indeed, we understand another climber witnessed him running back to the rockfall to protect Lucy," they continued.

"They loved each other dearly and, while our loss is indescribable, we are so proud of our brave boy in saving Lucy; he will always be our hero."

The family thanked the rescue workers and medical staff who have helped Mrs Foster.

"We are still trying to come to terms with the reality of the situation and now just want to focus on bringing Andrew home as quickly as possible," they added.

"Our family is devastated by these events: for the loss of Andy and for the plans they had made together for their future adventures," Mrs Foster's family said.

"He truly was the man of her dreams. We take some comfort from the fact that Andy's last act of love saved Lucy's life.

"Both families are supporting each other at this incredibly difficult time of loss and sadness."

Mr Foster proposed to his wife during a skiing holiday in the Alps in 2015.

Mr Foster grew up in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, before attending Cardiff University.