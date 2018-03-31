Joshua v Parker - Travel and Security

A full city centre road closure will be in place for Anthony Joshua's heavyweight unification clash against Joseph Parker at Principality Stadium on March 31st

Enhanced security checks will be taking place at Principality Stadium, so all ticketholders should expect to be searched when they enter the stadium. Given this, ticket holders are strongly advised to leave plenty of time to get into both Cardiff and the stadium.

With a sell-out crowd of over 65,000, the authorities are advising all ticket holders to plan their travel before purchasing their ticket, as late night train services will be very limited due to planned engineering works on the railway and the road network is expected to be very busy.

The gates will open at 5pm, the undercards are expected to start at 5.10pm with the main fight is provisionally due to begin at 10.30pm (subject to confirmation.)

There will be very limited train services running after the main fight due to planned engineering works on the railway. Passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance atwww.nationalrail.co.ukor by calling Travel Line Cymru on 0800 464 0000.

Cardiff Bus will be providing late night services, with the last buses leaving Cardiff City Centre at 3.30am. These services will stop atCanton; Ely; North Road; Birchgrove; Llanishen; Thornhill; Newport Road; Rumney; Trowbridge; St. Mellons; Albany Road; Llanedeyrn; Pentwyn and Pontprennau.

Demand for taxis is expected to be very high after the event. All those coming to Cardiff are advised to plan ahead and book their taxi into and out of Cardiff before they travel.

Those travelling by car are strongly advised to book a space in the park & ride facility, or parking through the following linkbefore they travel- https://www.parkjockey.com/principality-stadium

A full city centre road closure around the stadium will start at 4pm and the roads are expected to open at 1am the following morning.

Detailed information from public transport providers is included in this media briefing.

Road closures

From early in the day, Scott Road and Park Street will be closed as a result of the need to prepare Gate 5 and protect queuing fans.

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment.)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted.)

Saunders Road from its junction with St Mary Street.

Customhouse Street throughout its length (access to private car parks will be permitted).

Penarth Road from its junction with Saunders Road to the entrance leading to the rear of the Central Train Station.

The following roads will be closed in their entirety: Duke Street, Castle St, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.

Additions:

Civic Centre: Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access allowed only for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected include: King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

Please note:

If there are any safety concerns in connection with crowds queuing to go into the venue prior to gates opening, there may be a need to close Wood Street and Westgate Street earlier, along with lane restrictions adjacent to Gate 1 on Cowbridge Road East.

If there are any safety concerns relating to the queuing system at Cardiff Central Train Station, then Wood Street, Westgate Street, Park Street, Havelock Street, St Mary Street, Penarth Road, Saunders Road and Customhouse Street will remain closed until safety concerns are remedied.

Boxing fans are therefore urged to plan to arrive at the stadium in plenty of time, leave large bags at home and pay attention to the prohibited items listedat principalitystadium.wales before buying tickets.

Trains

Train services will beverylimited after the main fight due to the expected finish time of the fight and planned railway upgrade work. Passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance atwww.nationalrail.co.uk or by calling Travel Line Cymru on 0800 464 0000.

Network Rail plans its engineering work over a year in advance. This Easter Bank Holiday, Network Rail engineers will be delivering modernisation work on the South Wales mainline and installing a new signalling system at Bristol Temple Meads station.

Passengers travelling to or from the fight may be affected by railway upgrade work taking place:

Great Western Railwayis advising all customers that the last train leaving Cardiff towards London will depart at 10.47pm, calling at Newport and will terminate at Bristol Parkway. There are no onward connections from Bristol Parkway until the following day.

Arriva Trains Walesis advising their customers that trains in the Cardiff area will be busy all day and customers are advised to travel on the earliest services possible into the city. Local train services after the event will be limited and customers are advised to check their return journey plans

Trains will run from Cardiff Queen Street as normal timetable but event goers should go to Cardiff Central for their scheduled service following the event. A post event queuing system will be in place at Cardiff Central.

Bus



Local buses:

Buses will be diverted out of the central city bus stops. Buses displaced from stops within the closure will relocate to either Churchill Way for the east, Greyfriars Road for the north or Tudor Street for the west.

The following late night services will be provided by Cardiff Bus:

18 City Centre - Canton - Ely

From Westgate Street at 00:30, 01:30, 02:30 and 03:30. After Westgate Street next stop is Cardiff Bridge and operates the same route as it does in the day.



27 City Centre - North Road - Birchgrove - Llanishen - Thornhill

From Havelock Street at 00:30, 01:30, 02:30 and 03:30. After Havelock Street next stop is Castle Street then Kingsway and operates the same route as it does in the day.



44 City Centre - Newport Road - Rumney - Trowbridge - St. Mellons

From Bute Terrace at 00:30, 01:30, 02:30 and 03:30. Next city centre stop is Churchill Way.



57 City Centre - Albany Road - Llanedeyrn - Pentwyn - Pontprennau

From Customhouse Street at 00:30, 01:30, 02:30 and 03:30. Next city centre stop is Churchill Way.

Event Park & Ride

Event Park & Ride is available at Leckwith and can be accessed from junction 33 off the M4 and then follow signs to the site.

To pre-book Park & Ride visit -https://www.parkjockey.com/principality-stadium

The drop off point is Tresillian Way North, at the back of the train station.

The Park & Ride is 1.5 miles from the city centre which take approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

If you pre-book, the cost is £8 or £10 payable on the day (cash only)

Staff will arrive at the car park at 11.30am, with the site and the first bus leaving at 12 Noon. The last bus will leave the pick up at the pick-up point at 12.30am with the car park closing at 1am.

Motorways and trunk roads

As with all major events, ticket holders are encouraged to plan well ahead and make allowances for busy motorways and trunk roads. The M4 corridor and Cardiff is expected to be very busy.

Event Day Parking

Sophia Gardens (cars)

(Approximately, 0.5 mile walk to the Principality Stadium, Gate 2).

Sophia Gardens Event Day Parking

Getting there: Exit junction 32 of M4

Cost: £15 payable on the day at the car park (cash only)

Parking time: Car park opens at 8am and closes at midnight

Please note: Sophia Gardens car park will be staffed until 12 Midnight, all vehicles are left on site at the owner's risk. Cardiff Council will not be held responsible for any theft or damage to motor vehicles or personal possessions. Any vehicles left in the car park after closing time will be fined.

Civic centre Event Day Parking (cars)

Getting there: Exit Junction 32 of the M4, head south on the A470 towards the city centre and follow signage to the civic centre.

Cost: £12 pre-book online or £15 payable on the day at the car park (cash only).

Parking time: The car park opens at 8am and closes at midnight.

To pre-book your parking, click on to: https://www.parkjockey.com/principality-stadium (this is available to cars only).

Can you cycle or walk?

Those who live locally in Cardiff may want to travel by bicycle or walk. Research shows us that 52% of car trips made in the Welsh capital are less than 5km. This is a distance that can be comfortably cycled in 20 minutes.

We also know that 28% of Cardiff residents who currently do not cycle would like to do so.

When the roads are congested this makes cycling an even more attractive option as travel by bicycle would be quicker than a car during rush hours or during big events.

Disabled parking

Disabled drivers are advised to use Sophia Gardens. Disabled parking is also available at various private car parks. Please check individual websites for availability.

Taxis

St Mary Street taxi rank (outside the House of Fraser) will be closed from 3pm and will re-open from 12.30am.



National Express:



National Express coaches will use Sophia Gardens as usual.