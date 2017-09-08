Jury fails to reach verdict over swimmer rape charges

8 September 2017, 15:11

Otto Putland

A Commonwealth Games swimmer could face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict on an allegation that he raped a woman after a night out in Cardiff.

Otto Putland, 23, had been acquitted by the panel of one count of rape but the eight men and four women were unable to agree on a second charge.

The defendant, who represented Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, denied both allegations during his trial at Cardiff Crown Court, saying he and the woman had consensual sex in July 2015.

After a three-day trial, the jury acquitted Putland on the second count on the indictment but confirmed to the judge they would not be able to reach a verdict on the first count should they be given more time.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins discharged the panel and told them: "Ladies and gentlemen, in these circumstances there would not be a realistic prospect of at least 10 of you reaching a verdict and I am going to discharge you from reaching a verdict. It happens.

"You have been faithful to your oath and the fact you have not reached a verdict is part and parcel of the jury system. Please don't worry about it.

"It's not perfect - no manmade system is - but it is the best we have. Quite simply without you the criminal justice system would not work."

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, asked for seven days for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider seeking a retrial.

The judge adjourned the case until September 15 and released Putland, of Dinedor, near Hereford, on conditional bail.

He told him: "I am going to allow the Crown seven days to consider whether there is going to be retrial.

"The matter will come back to me on September 15 when that decision will have been made."

