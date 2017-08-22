Kittens die after being dumped in carrier bag

Dragons drop "Newport Gwent" from their new kit
The region has unveiled its new home and away kit for next season.
Seven newborn kittens have been found in a carrier bag in Abercynon.
A passerby found the animals on Wednesday, and discovered two of the seven cats had already died. A third kitten passed away shortly afterwards.
The passerby kept the tiny cats safe as the kitten's mother was nowhere to be seen and the animals are now being looked after by RSPCA Cymru.
The charity is investigating and wants to speak to anyone who may have information about who dumped the kittens.
RSPCA inspector Nic de Celis said: "These tiny, newborn kittens, who seemed only days old, were found heartlessly dumped in a carrier bag, left in a bush to die.
"Sadly, two of the kittens were found dead, and another passed away soon afterwards. If a passer-by hadn't found this carrier bag, all seven would likely have died."
"We're eager to find out why these poor kittens were dumped in this manner."
The region has unveiled its new home and away kit for next season.
Former Wales Dragonhearts full-back Scott Bessant is in a critical condition after being found seriously injured.
The Wales Airshow will be returning to Swansea for the fourth consecutive year next summer.
Greg Schey will complete a full circumnavigation on board one of 12 yachts competing in the Clipper 2017-2018 race
1pm - 4pm
Text 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales- South.
Comments