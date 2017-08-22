Kittens die after being dumped in carrier bag

Seven newborn kittens have been found in a carrier bag in Abercynon.

A passerby found the animals on Wednesday, and discovered two of the seven cats had already died. A third kitten passed away shortly afterwards.

The passerby kept the tiny cats safe as the kitten's mother was nowhere to be seen and the animals are now being looked after by RSPCA Cymru.

The charity is investigating and wants to speak to anyone who may have information about who dumped the kittens.

RSPCA inspector Nic de Celis said: "These tiny, newborn kittens, who seemed only days old, were found heartlessly dumped in a carrier bag, left in a bush to die.

"Sadly, two of the kittens were found dead, and another passed away soon afterwards. If a passer-by hadn't found this carrier bag, all seven would likely have died."

"We're eager to find out why these poor kittens were dumped in this manner."