This is when the last Toys R Us in Wales will close its doors

More than 2,000 people will lose their jobs when Toys R Us shuts its final stores in just under two weeks time.

The toy retailer went in to administration in February with all of its 75 stores in the UK closing by the end of April.

The Toys R Us in Cardiff Bay has already shut while the Cardiff Queen Street branch will close on 19th April.

The final Welsh store, at Parc Tawe in Swansea, will close its doors on 22nd April.

Toys R Us appointed Moorfields to handle the administration when the company was unable to pay its £15m tax bill.

Simon Thomas, joint administrator at Moorfields, said: "We are grateful for the hard work of everybody at Toys R Us during this extremely difficult and challenging time.

"We are working closely with the 2,000 employees affected by the closures to ensure they receive the support they need for redundancy and other compensatory payments."

Mr Thomas added: "The stores across the county will be open as usual until the last day of trading and we would encourage shoppers to make the most of the great deals on offer.

It follows a tough few months for the high street with New Look planning to close eight shops in Wales.

The electronics retailer Maplin also fell into administration, on the same day as Toys R Us, putting 2,500 jobs in doubt.