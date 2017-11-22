LATEST : Flooding Hits North Wales

Severe rain and wind is causing lots of problems across North Wales this evening

Flood warnings are in place in Conwy Valley, Abererch, and Bangor causing major issues

Llifogydd difrifol yn Llangefni heno. Bad flooding in Llangefni tonight. Newyddion ar ein Facebook ac ar y radio / Updates on our Facebook and on the air (https://t.co/LbalRM2vy3) pic.twitter.com/0vcEv4na2f — MônFM (@MonFMRadio) November 22, 2017

The Met office says heavy and persistent rain is expected across parts of northwest Wales, on Wednesday before gradually easing during Wednesday night. Many places within the warning area will see 25-50 mm of rain, with around 100 mm possible over higher ground. Heavy rain will gradually clear eastwards during Wednesday night. Heavy rain will be accompanied by strong winds across many parts of the warning area.









Over southern coastal areas and high ground gusts of 70 mph are possible, particularly over the mountains of Wales and Moors of southwest England on Wednesday morning and afternoon and then around coastal areas of the southeast of England overnight into Thursday.





multiple flood warnings in place across north Wales...stay safe and find the latest here https://t.co/H2hBUQT1MJ — Cyfoeth Naturiol (@NatResWales) November 22, 2017

Our officers are dealing with numerous reports of localised flooding across our roads in Gwynedd and Anglesey this evening. Please avoid travelling where possible, essential travel only. — NWPControlroom (@NWPControlroom) November 22, 2017

Things getting pretty deep on the A5 at the Maesgeirchen junction @ILoveBangorAye pic.twitter.com/xdd9MD9aBG — Sam Warrenger (@SamWarrenger) November 22, 2017

Housing associations in Gwynedd say they're receiving high level of out of hours calls from tenants due to flooding.

Caernarfon and Y Felinheli suffering severe flooding on the Bangor side, struggling to find a route into Caernarfon at the moment - we are trying to get further staff in from other parts of the Force area in suitable vehicles to help out — NWP Bangor&Bethesda (@NWPBangor) November 22, 2017

