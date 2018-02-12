Giant Lego animals go on display in Cardiff Bay

12 'animals' made from Lego are going on display in Cardiff Bay.

The models, which took a total of 4,024 hours to build and comprise more than 600,000 bricks, will be in the middle of Mermaid Quay, overlooking the waterfront.

This display will be free to view!

The Great Brick Safari is being brought to Mermaid Quay by LEGO building firm Bright Bricks.

This is only the second time that Bright Bricks’ Great Brick Safari has been on display in the UK and the first time in Wales.

The largest model in the Great Brick Safari at Mermaid Quay will be the elephant which comprises 271,739 bricks and took 6 builders 1,600 hours to build.

There will also be: