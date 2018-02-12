Giant Lego animals go on display in Cardiff Bay

12 February 2018, 12:37

Hyena Great Brick Safari

12 'animals' made from Lego are going on display in Cardiff Bay.

The models, which took a total of 4,024 hours to build and comprise more than 600,000 bricks, will be in the middle of Mermaid Quay, overlooking the waterfront. 

This display will be free to view!

 

The Great Brick Safari is being brought to Mermaid Quay by LEGO building firm Bright Bricks.

This is only the second time that Bright Bricks’ Great Brick Safari has been on display in the UK and the first time in Wales.

The largest model in the Great Brick Safari at Mermaid Quay will be the elephant which comprises 271,739 bricks and took 6 builders 1,600 hours to build. 

There will also be:

  • a lion (65,000 bricks, 4 builders, 400 hours)
  • an ostrich (45,000 bricks, 4 builders, 200 hours) 
  • a gorilla (33,000 bricks, 4 builders, 480 hours)
  • a crocodile
  • a small 'dazzle' of three zebras
  • a gazelle
  • 2 Hyenas
  • a kangaroo

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Wedding SEO hub

Your Questions About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Answered

Lloyds sets 2020 non-white leadership target in FTSE 100 first
First Minister / Irish flag

First Minister wants to avoid border between Wales and Ireland

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News