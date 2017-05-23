Man admits causing Newport golf club death

A man has admitted causing the death of a worker who was found dead in a lake at a golf club near Newport.

29 year-old Gareth Pugh from Glynneath died in February last year while collecting golf balls at Peterstone Golf Club.

In a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Dale Pike, 25, of Chain Walk, Glynneath, has admitted manslaughter by gross negligence in breach of a duty of care over the death.

His father Jonathan Pike, 47, of Aberdare, previously pleaded not guilty to the same charge and the prosecution asked the Judge to record a not guilty verdict.

Philip Evans QC said: "He was not present at the scene on the day when the events took place.

"As a consequence of Dale Pike's plea, there has been a shift in the public interest in prosecuting this defendant."

Mr Evans added the decision had been made after consultation with Mr Pugh's family and the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dale Pike was granted conditional bail. He is due to be sentenced in July.