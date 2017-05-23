Man admits causing Newport golf club death

Welsh beaches ranked among best in the world
98 sites have met the high standards needed to receive the prestigious Blue Flag, Green Coast Award and Seaside Award.
A man has admitted causing the death of a worker who was found dead in a lake at a golf club near Newport.
29 year-old Gareth Pugh from Glynneath died in February last year while collecting golf balls at Peterstone Golf Club.
In a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Dale Pike, 25, of Chain Walk, Glynneath, has admitted manslaughter by gross negligence in breach of a duty of care over the death.
His father Jonathan Pike, 47, of Aberdare, previously pleaded not guilty to the same charge and the prosecution asked the Judge to record a not guilty verdict.
Philip Evans QC said: "He was not present at the scene on the day when the events took place.
"As a consequence of Dale Pike's plea, there has been a shift in the public interest in prosecuting this defendant."
Mr Evans added the decision had been made after consultation with Mr Pugh's family and the Crown Prosecution Service.
Dale Pike was granted conditional bail. He is due to be sentenced in July.
98 sites have met the high standards needed to receive the prestigious Blue Flag, Green Coast Award and Seaside Award.
The mum of a Welsh Olympic cyclist has been injured after being knocked off her bike.
A binman has been jailed for five years after posting comments on YouTube encouraging terrorism.
Tributes are being paid to the former First Minister of Wales Rhodri Morgan, who has died aged 77.
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales- South.
Comments