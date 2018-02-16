Man admits murdering woman from Tredegar

16 February 2018, 13:16

Lisa Chadderton

A man's admitted murdering a woman from Blaenau Gwent in a flat in Blackpool.

Lisa Chadderton, who's originally from Tredegar, was found with a number of serious injuries in November last year.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 44-year-old had been stabbed and strangled.

Mark Tindill from Blackpool has now pleaded guilty to her murder at Preston Crown Court.

Lisa's family have paid to her, saying she was the "life and soul of the party".

"We are devastated about the loss of Lisa, she had an infectious personality. 

"She was always smiling and thinking of others. She was generous to a fault, often putting others before herself."

Tindill will be sentenced in March.

