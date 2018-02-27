Man charged with manslaughter over Maesteg car park attack

27 February 2018, 16:43

Heddlu Police officer

A 44-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal attack in a car park in Maesteg last year.

Gavin Rees, 24, died of his injuries three weeks after the incident at Maesteg Community Hospital car park on August 30th.

Jeffrey Shepherd, from Llanharry, has been on bail since the incident, and has now been charged with Rees' death.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following the incident last summer.

Gavin Rees died at the University Hospital of Wales, having never recovered from his injuries.

At the time of the attack, Detective Inspector Dean Llewellyn said: "I’d like to reassure the local community that incidents of this nature are relatively rare."

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Bond director Lewis Gilbert dies aged 97

5,700 jobs at risk as Toys R Us and Maplin face collapse

F1 2018 Testing Day Two: Sebastian Vettel puts Ferrari above Mercedes

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News