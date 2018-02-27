Man charged with manslaughter over Maesteg car park attack

A 44-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal attack in a car park in Maesteg last year.

Gavin Rees, 24, died of his injuries three weeks after the incident at Maesteg Community Hospital car park on August 30th.

Jeffrey Shepherd, from Llanharry, has been on bail since the incident, and has now been charged with Rees' death.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following the incident last summer.

Gavin Rees died at the University Hospital of Wales, having never recovered from his injuries.

At the time of the attack, Detective Inspector Dean Llewellyn said: "I’d like to reassure the local community that incidents of this nature are relatively rare."