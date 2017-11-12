Man dies after being hit several times on M4

A man's died after being struck by a number of vehicles on the M4 in Bridgend.

South Wales Police say the victim was hit several times between J35 (Pencoed) and J36 (Sarn) on Saturday evening.

The man died at the scene of the crash just before 9pm.

The crash completely closed the motorway for several hours.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "A man was struck by a number of vehicles and sadly died at the scene.

"We are urging anyone who was travelling through this section of the M4 at around 9pm to call 101".