Man seriously hurt in Xmas Eve attack

A man is seriously injured in hospital after an assault on Christmas Eve in Llanelli.

Police sent out this message overnight

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an assault which occurred at approximately 12.30am this morning, Sunday December 24th at the Vista Lounge, Murray St, Llanelli.

A 52 year old male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 36 year old male has been arrested and currently remains in police custody.

There were a lot of people in the area at the time and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Llanelli police on 101

