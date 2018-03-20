Man stabbed mum he met on Plenty of Fish

20 March 2018, 13:18

Katherine Smith

A man from Cardiff has pleaded guilty to murdering a young mum he met on the dating site Plenty of Fish.

Anthony Lowe, 46, of Riverside, changed his plea and admitted killing 26-year-old Katherine Smith.

She was stabbed 33 times, in what was described as a "ferocious" attack in Ely last year.

Cardiff Crown Court they had met online and had been dating for less than two months when she died.

Prosecutor Michael Jones QC said it was a "deliberate, sustained and brutal" attack.

