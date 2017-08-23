Man tries to push worker on tracks at Newport

23rd August 2017, 14:06

British Transport Police are trying to find a suspect who attempted to push a worker on to the tracks at Newport train station.

CCTV of Newport station

The suspect was seen holding the doors of a train open as it was just about to leave, on Saturday 13th August.

A member of staff asked him to move, but once the train had departed, the man ran at the worker and pushed him towards the tracks.

The victim didn't fall and wasn't injured, but police are warning it could have been more serious.

Investigating officer PC Debi Rouse, said: "This was an aggressive and extremely dangerous thing to do. 

"If a train had been coming and the member of staff fell onto the tracks, the consequences could have been lethal.

"Violence and aggression against rail staff will never be tolerated.. It is disgraceful that this victim was targeted for simply doing their job.

"We are very keen to speak with the person who did this and to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information about what happened.

