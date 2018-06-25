Westminster "betrayal" as ministers reject Swansea Bay tidal lagoon

The UK Government has rejected plans for the world's first tidal energy lagoon, saying the project in Swansea Bay would be too expensive.

The Swansea lagoon had been described as a "pathfinder" project, with plans for a further lagoon between Cardiff and Newport.

Developers, Tidal Lagoon Power, wanted subsidies similar to nuclear power to build the £1.3 billion scheme.

But, almost 18 months after a government commissioned review called the lagoon a "no regrets policy", the Business Secretary Greg Clark says it "does not demonstrate value for money".

Responding to the news, Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said the UK government had made a huge mistake.

He said: "As a pathfinder project Swansea would pave the way for an entirely new industry where Wales and the UK would be a world leader.

“The UK Government has spent 18 months on this decision and after all that time they have made the wrong call.

“They are removing nearly £2bn of investment from Swansea and South Wales."

Cllr Stewart said he was working with the Welsh Government to find alternative ways of delivering the lagoon.

Alun Cairns, Secretary of State for Wales, said: "I realise the disappointment this decision may cause, but ultimately this project did not meet the threshold for taxpayer value.

"The reality is the consumer and industry would have been paying disproportionately high prices for electricity when cheaper alternatives are available.

I was an early and consistent supporter of the scheme – and took it to Number 10 – but after months of hard work by officials - the conclusion when taking a responsible approach to taxpayers money - is it just did not stack up.

Plaid Cymru have formally tabled a vote of no confidence against the Welsh Secretary following the decision.