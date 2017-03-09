MPs express concern over Barclays job losses

Two Cardiff MPs have expressed deep concern over Barclays decision to move 180 jobs out of the welsh capital and into England at the end of the year.

Jo Stevens and Craig Williams both issued statements on Wednesday calling the announcement ‘worrying’, saying it could have large impact on the Welsh economy.



Speaking following the announcement, Cardiff North MP Craig Williams said "It is deeply disappointing news that Barclays have decided to relocate their mortgage centre to Liverpool and Leeds from Llanishen.



“Whilst some jobs will be relocated there will be job losses and some staff will not be in a position to relocate. I will be meeting Barclays to discuss what help can be offered to minimise the impact of their decision".



Meanwhile, Labour MP for Cardiff Central Jo Stevens said: “These are well-paid, highly-skilled jobs and the staff affected have been through a significant amount of training in order to do their jobs effectively.



“It’s vital for the Welsh economy that we retain skilled jobs in a range of sectors, and I am extremely disappointed that Barclays has made the decision to take away 180 such jobs from Cardiff.



“In today’s budget the Chancellor announced nothing that will boost the Welsh economy. The Secretary of State for Wales has clearly been napping on the job and failing to stand up for Wales. Perhaps it’s he who should be relocated."



Unite, which represents many of the workers at the site said it was "completely opposed" to the closure of the office in Cardiff by the end of the year.



Regional officer Steve Pantak said: "Unite will continue to press for Barclays to work to mitigate these job losses, but the fact is that this highly skilled and dedicated workforce will be made redundant and we call on Barclays to think again and reverse this decision.



"This announcement comes on the back of reorganisation and redundancies from other departments within Barclays in Cardiff in the last 18 months, and the relentless closure of bank branches not just at Barclays but also other banks.



"Unite continues to have serious concerns about the future levels of employment within the financial services sector in Wales.''



A Barclays spokesman said: "We remain committed to all areas of the UK and will be working with our staff to find redeployment opportunities where possible.



"We are being open and transparent by sharing this proposal with our colleagues at the earliest possible opportunity and we will provide full support to them throughout the process.



"We are focused on finding alternative employment options for all affected staff elsewhere within the group, which is something we know is desirable for many."



"We appreciate that for some staff they may wish to take a redundancy option and this will be available."



Only last month, Barclays reported a trebling of full-year profits to £3.2 billion.