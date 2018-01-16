Murder investigation opened after man found dead in Newport

Gwent Police are appealing for help in locating a man they believe may have "vital" information about a murder investigation.

Officers want to speak to Paul Paget, 54, after they were called to an address in Brynderwen Road, in Newport on Monday where they found the body of a 57-year-old man.

A spokeswoman for the force said the dead man's family had been notified and were being supported by specialist officers.

"The cause of death has yet to be established," she said.

"We are currently treating the death as suspicious and have now launched a murder investigation.

"As part of the investigation, officers are appealing for information to locate 54 -year-old Paul Paget, from the Newport area, who we believe may hold vital information into the investigation."

Mr Paget has been described as being white, 5' 6'' and of medium build.

He is believed to walk with a crutch following an injury to his left knee.