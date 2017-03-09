Murder victim's body found in Monmouthshire reservoir

It's been confirmed human remains found in Wentwood Reservoir are those of Sandie Bowen, who was murdered 20 years ago.

Gwent Police said DNA testing showed the remains discovered in Wentwood Reservoir, near Newport, last month were 53-year-old Sandie Bowen.

Her husband, Mike, served 15 years of a life sentence after killing her in 1997 but has never revealed where he hid her body.

The forestry worker was jailed for life in 1998 after his wife's blood and false teeth were found at their home in Llandogo, Monmouthshire.

Police believe he attacked his wife in a fit of temper at their home after he discovered she was having an affair, and then hid her body.

Throughout his murder trial, he denied any involvement in her disappearance and claimed he had dropped her off in the centre of Newport to catch a bus or train to Folkestone, Kent.

While Bowen finally admitted the killing in 2003, he refused to tell police where the body of the catering worker was, with police believing it had been buried in Wentwood Forest.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem examination of the body has since been carried out and forensic analysis of a sample of DNA which was extracted from the bones have confirmed that the body is that of Sandra Bowen.

"Sandra's family been notified of the result of the DNA analysis and specialist officers are offering support to them."