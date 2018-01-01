No increase in Severn Bridge tolls for 2017

1 January 2018, 09:32

Severn Bridge

For the first time since 2002, the tolls on the Severn bridge crossings won't be increasing on New Year's Day.

The tolls usually increase with inflation on 1st January every year, buts the bridges are coming back in to public ownership the UK government is planning to actually reduce the tolls from 8th January 2018.

  • Cars will pay £5.60 instead of £6.70.
  • Small buses or vans will pay £11.20 down from £13.40
  • Lorries and coaches will pay £16.70 instead of £20

This will be the first time the tolls have decreased since their introduction in 1966. 

The UK government has also committed to abolish the tolls completely by 31st December 2018. 

It's claimed the move could benefit the Welsh economy by around £100m and save regular commuters over £1,400 per year.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: "The tolls on the Severn Crossings have represented a barrier to Wales’ economic growth for over half a century.

"In less than a year we will see the biggest economic stimulus for South Wales and the Valleys for decades.

"My decision to abolish the tolls with the support of my UK Government cabinet colleagues is a boost to commuters, tourists and business owners alike who will be see extra money in their pockets as they make their way to and from Wales.

"The tolls’ removal will cement the ties between the economies and communities of South Wales and South West England, creating a growth corridor spanning from Cardiff through Newport to Bristol.”

