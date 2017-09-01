Nurse from Cardiff "couldn't keep hands to himself"

1 September 2017, 14:30

Cardiff Crown Court

A nurse from Cardiff has been jailed after sexually assaulting four women.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Andrew Lauder "couldn't resist" touching the victims and making "lewd comments" to them.

The 54-year-old from Wenvoe, in the Vale of Glamorgan, carried out the attacks between 2014 and 2017 while working at a busy hospital.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gareth Jones said: "He just simply cannot keep his hands to himself. He cannot resist groping other women.

"It is crude behaviour and not acceptable in this day and age."

One of Lauder's alleged victims - who cannot be named - said: "I was really embarrassed and quite taken aback."

Lauder, who's an ex-serviceman, denied ten charges of sexual assault and was found guilty of seven against four women victims.

He was jailed for two years and nine months and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said: "You will lose your reputation, good character and job - that is something you only have yourself to blame for."

