Paedophile tried to meet 12-year-old at train station

A paedophile who was stung by a vigilante group has been sentenced at Swansea Crown Court.

Paul Evans thought he was going to see a 12-year-old girl he met online.

The 49-year-old spent nine weeks grooming the victim, and sending explicit messages, before he persuaded her to meet.

But Evans did not know that the profile was a decoy set up by a "paedophile hunter" vigilante group.

Dean Quick of the CPS said: "Through the content of his communications, Paul Evans made his intentions clear.

"He attended the train station in order to meet a 12-year-old girl, but instead was confronted by adults.

"Fortunately on this occasion there was no child at risk, but that is not always the situation.

"This case is a reminder that parents should ensure their children remain safe when using the internet."