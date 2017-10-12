Passengers face train chaos in South Wales this weekend

12 October 2017, 15:56

Great Western train at Cardiff Central

Passengers are being warned there'll be no direct trains between South Wales and London this weekend.

Network Rail's carrying out emergency engineering works around Reading, so the Great Western Mainline can take new electric trains from next year.

Engineers need to carry out more tests on the new overhead wires in and out of London.

It means there are no direct services from Wales to London Paddington, with passengers having to change in Oxford instead.

Journeys from West Wales, Swansea, Cardiff and Newport could take up to four or five hours.

The disruption will be made worse by ongoing engineering works in the Severn Tunnel which means trains, on Saturday, will be diverted between Swindon and Newport.

Network Rail are also carrying out engineering work around Cardiff on Sunday so London Paddington, Taunton and Portsmouth Harbour trains will terminate at Bristol Parkway. Replacement buses will run between Cardiff to Bristol.

The disruption is expected to be so bad that Great Western Railway are warning customers to avoid travel by rail this weekend.

GWR Managing Director Mark Hopwood said: "We very much regret that Network Rail need to do this work at such short notice. 

However, we cannot achieve these improvements unless Network Rail do this work.

"We have promised the current fleet would be upgraded to provide much needed additional capacity and more comfortable, quieter journeys."

Mike Gallop from Network Rail, said: "The electrification work this weekend is essential in order to enable GWR's new fleet of electric trains to run from January 2018.

"I’d like to apologise to passengers affected by this work and urge anyone planning to travel through Reading this weekend to check before you travel."

GWR say passengers travelling to will be able to use services provided by Chiltern Railways to London Marylebone.

Passengers who've booked to travel through Reading on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th October will be able to use them on Friday 13th and Monday 16th October instead.

