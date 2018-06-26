Pensioner slams "ghastly" scammers who targeted her three times

A 95-year-old woman from Penarth has spoken out after being conned three times by fraudsters claiming to be police officers.

The scammers have stolen almost £20,000 from retired teacher Margaret Turner, after targeting her three times in ten months.

A fraudster claiming to be from HSBC called her saying her account had been compromised, and advised her to move £5,500 to an account number he provided.

She was able to get the money back, but was then targeted by a fraudster who sent a courier to her door to collect £7,000 in cash.

In the most recent incident she was called by a fake sergeant who said fraudsters had withdrawn money from her account and told her to send him the rest to keep safe.

Miss Turner said: "They phoned me very early in the morning and I was anxious to get rid of him so I did all that he wanted me to do.

"I realised what was happening when I got a printout from the bank and I was in the red. I can't think how I was so stupid.

"It's a ghastly thing to do to anybody but unfortunately there seems to be a lot of them around.

South Wales Police are investigating a similar number of incidents where fraudsters have pretended to be police officers.

Detective Inspector Terry Hopkins said: "I cannot stress enough how sophisticated and well-rehearsed these scammers are, and any one of us could fall victim to their con if we are not vigilant.

"These incidents have had a profound affect upon Ms Turner and has left her questioning who she can trust.

"Officers have been working with local banks and the local authority to raise awareness and to report any suspicious activity.

"The police will never contact you in this manner - we will never ask for money.

"All calls of this nature are a scam, and the person receiving the call should hang up as soon as possible.

"Anyone who receives any suspicious calls should let us know by calling 101."