Peter's plan to cut 90 jobs in Caerphilly

Peter's Food Service has announced plans to cut jobs at its bakery in Caerphilly.

Around 90 employees could be made redundant as the company is cutting production at its site in Bedwas, where it produces pies, pasties, and savouries like sausage rolls.

The company is blaming the move on a significant rise in the price of raw ingredients.

A company spokesperson said: "Peter's Food Service has taken the decision to terminate some contracts which it considers unviable.

"The business has experienced exceptional increases in raw material prices, and it has been unable to pass these increases onto its customers in an extremely competitive sector.

"A period of consultation has begun with staff about potential redundancies.

"It is envisaged that the total number affected could be approximately 90 employees.

"As a company, we recognise our responsibilities to our staff, and will do everything possible to minimise the impact of this on them.""

Jason Stevens, from Usdaw, says the union is in talks with Peter's: "Clearly this is very bad news for the staff affected.

"Usdaw reps have entered into consultation talks where we are interrogating the business case for the proposals; we are seeking to minimise compulsory redundancies and ensuring the business has a viable future.

"In the meantime Usdaw is providing our members with the support, advice and representation they require at this difficult time."