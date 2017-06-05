Pontypridd teacher caught with child abuse videos

5th June 2017, 12:19

A trainee teacher from Pontypridd has been jailed for downloading images of child abuse.

Newport Crown Court

Comments

Iain Wise downloaded 181 indecent photos and 219 indecent films of children.

Prosecutor John Ryan said: "As a trainee teacher, he was being trusted close to children."

The 27-year-old from Church Village was found guilty of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

He was jailed for three years and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order was made at Newport Crown Court.

Recorder Richard Williams said: "There is the clearest evidence that you have a sexual interest in children of a very young age.

"You browsed and accessed images of that kind while studying for a postgraduate certificate in education."

A spokesman for NSPCC Cymru said: "Every image of child abuse is a crime scene and behind each one is a victim who will need support to recover."

