Pontypridd teacher caught with child abuse videos

Champions League a ‘spectacular’ weekend
The UEFA Champions Festival in Cardiff Bay has come to a close, bringing an end to four days of celebrations in the Welsh capital.
A trainee teacher from Pontypridd has been jailed for downloading images of child abuse.
Iain Wise downloaded 181 indecent photos and 219 indecent films of children.
Prosecutor John Ryan said: "As a trainee teacher, he was being trusted close to children."
The 27-year-old from Church Village was found guilty of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
He was jailed for three years and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order was made at Newport Crown Court.
Recorder Richard Williams said: "There is the clearest evidence that you have a sexual interest in children of a very young age.
"You browsed and accessed images of that kind while studying for a postgraduate certificate in education."
A spokesman for NSPCC Cymru said: "Every image of child abuse is a crime scene and behind each one is a victim who will need support to recover."
The UEFA Champions Festival in Cardiff Bay has come to a close, bringing an end to four days of celebrations in the Welsh capital.
The Welsh wonder trained with the rest of the Real Madrid squad at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on Friday night
Swansea has been identified as the top property hotspot in Wales.
A police officer has been convicted of biting a man in a row at a bar in Cardiff during the Six Nations.
4pm - 7pm
Text 'WALES' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales- South.
Comments