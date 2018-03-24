Prezzo planning to shut four restaurants in Wales

Dozens of jobs are at risk at Prezzo as the restaurant chain is planning to close several stores in Wales.

The company has agreed a plan with its creditors to close unprofitable sites across the UK.

94 of their 300 outlets will close, with around 500 people thought to be at risk of losing their jobs.

Prezzo employs 4,500 people in its restaurants which also include Chimichanga, MEXIco and Cleaver.

They're planning to close four branches in Wales, including one Chimichanga restaurant.

Abergavenny

Cardiff (operates under Chimichanga brand)

Carmarthen

Penarth

The news is being blamed on higher costs, such as the living wage, and lower footfall with fewer people eating out.

Prezzo boss Jon Hendry-Pickup said: "While we continue to be profitable, the pressures on our industry have been well documented.

"Despite this being a tough decision, the support given by our creditors shows that they believe we have the right approach to transforming Prezzo in the eyes of teams, customers and stakeholders.

"It has been a challenging time during the CVA process and I would like to thank our suppliers, colleagues and customers for their patience and support."

The news comes in a bleak period for Welsh high streets following troubles at ToysRUs, Maplin and Carpetright.

New Look have also agreed a plan that will see it shut 60 stores, including eight in Wales, with the loss of up to 980 jobs.