Prince Charles greeted by snow on visit to Wales

Welsh actor Luke Evans has travelled from Los Angeles to South Wales to attend a reception for young entrepreneurs with the Prince of Wales.

The Hollywood star, who played Gaston in Beauty And The Beast, took his parents to meet Charles at the Prince's Trust event in Newport.

Snow began falling outside the Celtic Manor Resort as the prince arrived to meet beneficiaries and supporters of the charity.

Charles spoke with young people about challenges they had overcome with help from the charity, which he founded in 1976.

He then chatted to Evans, who also starred in The Hobbit, about the actor's ambassador role with the charity for the past 10 years.

"To have him in Wales and being in Wales is a really wonderful thing," Evans said.

"I think it is the first time I have met him in my home country, so that is really nice.

"He asked me where I had come from today. I said I flew in from Los Angeles last night. I flew in then drove down to here but it is worth it.

"When you become an ambassador for something you have to have a passion for what you are representing.

"I'm very proud of the Prince's Trust and to be part of something that makes a difference to young people throughout the UK and internationally as well.

"I was able to bring my mum and dad today so they were able to meet him too.

"He was quite shocked that I had come from LA. He said, 'you shouldn't have done that'. I said it's part of my duties.

"He is always very grateful and incredibly gracious."

Charles and Evans spoke to Ben Clifford, who runs a surfing school in Swansea for people with disabilities.

Mr Clifford set up his business, Surfability UK CIC, with the help of the Prince's Trust's Enterprise programme.

"We were talking about surfing with Ben Clifford," Evans added.

"He (Charles) was talking about the fact that he had tried surfing when he was younger up in Aberystwyth.

"We both agreed that it wasn't the sport for either of us but then maybe we should have had Ben as a tutor."

Charles was also offered a Christmas gift for Prince George and Princess Charlotte by Ceri Hardman, from Neath.

Her online shop, The Little Gift Fairy, sells items including gold doors for Christmas elves.

"The door goes on the skirting board and it is like a portal to the North Pole," the 31-year-old said.

"There are also letters for the elf to write to say whether they have seen the children being good or naughty.

"He was lovely. I told him he could take them for his grandchildren."

At the end of the reception, Charles was presented with a vinyl track by John Nicholas.

The Welsh singer-songwriter received support from the trust's Explore programme in 2015 and now volunteers as an ambassador.

The track he gave to the prince is his single, No Man Is An Island, which will be released next year.

In a short speech after the presentation, Charles thanked volunteers and supporters for their help with the Prince's Trust.

Charles next visited Caerphilly Miners Community Centre, where he met volunteers and learnt about the site's programmes.

The prince crouched down on a colourful mat to play with a toy car with Rosie Jewell, aged 23 months, at the centre's playground.

He joined residents, staff and supporters for a Christmas party to celebrate supported housing services of the charity Abbeyfield, of which he is patron.

St Martins and Winston Osborne House, both in Caephilly, aim to help elderly people living alone to retain independence and dignity.

There was also a Christmas theme when Charles visited the castle of Castell Coch, in Tongwynlais.

During his visit, Charles viewed some of the castle's restored rooms and learnt about the free Cadw app.

Erin Lloyd Jones, 33, project manager for the app, showed the prince how to find augmented reality fairies around Castell Coch.

"He was saying how good it is to get children engaged, to pique their interest," she said.

Charles and the school children met Father Christmas and his sleigh in the castle's courtyard.

Father Christmas handed him a sack of presents each for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.