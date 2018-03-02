Rhondda teenager jailed for Cardiff terror plot

A teenage terrorist, who plotted to commit mass murder in an Islamic State-inspired attack in Cardiff, has been jailed.

Lloyd Gunton was convicted of preparing for terrorist acts on the day Justin Bieber was performing at the Principality Stadium last summer.

The 17-year-old from Llantrisant armed himself with a hammer and knife and wrote a so-called martyrdom letter as part of his plan to attack and kill "non-believers".

He was arrested in July 2017 by officers from Wales Extremism Counter Terrorism Unit, just hours before the Bieber concert.

The teenager, who suffers from an autism spectrum disorder, was convicted of preparing for terrorist acts after a nine-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court last November.

Sentencing the student, Judge Mark Wall QC said: "At the time of your arrest you were within hours of committing an act of atrocity on the streets of Cardiff.

"It is not possible to estimate how many people would have been murdered or seriously injured by your actions as the attack was foiled before you could undertake it.

"I am sure that you planned not just the killing of one person but rather mass murder."