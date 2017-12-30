Sam Warburton Leads Welsh Honours

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton described receiving an OBE as "the pinnacle" of his career after being recognised in the New Year Honours.

Welshman Warburton led the Lions on their last two tours, including the drawn Test series against world champions New Zealand during the summer.

The 29-year-old Cardiff Blues flanker - currently recovering from surgery on a neck problem which ruled him out of Wales' autumn Test series - said the honour was a career highlight.

He posted on Twitter on Friday evening: "I am overwhelmed, privileged and very proud to be appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. This recognition is the pinnacle of my career as it is not only a personal honour but it is as much an award for my team-mates and coaches at all levels as it is for me."