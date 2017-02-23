Storm Doris - Latest in Wales

Wales is bearing the brunt of Storm Doris as Amber Warnings remain in place until 8pm this evening across Northern areas. South and West Wales are also on Yellow Alert.

Winds of up to 94 miles an hour recorded in Capel Curig, and another part of the historic Victorian Pier has also collapsed in to the sea in Colwyn Bay.



The Met Office is now describing the storm as a weather bomb with more gusts of up to eighty miles an hour expected on the hills and the North Wales coast.



On the roads - the Britannia Bridge is closed to high sided vehicles and the Flintshire Bridge is closed completely.



In Anglesey the A5 Holyhead Road is closed because part of the roof of the petrol station has blown on to the road.



Arriva Trains Wales are asking passengers not to travel as some routes are blocked with fallen trees.

Winds of seventy miles an hour have been recorded in Swansea.



Hundreds of homes in Carmarthenshire, Monmoutshire and Powys are without power.



Flights are also being delayed and cancelled at Cardiff Airport

