Storm Doris - Latest in Wales

50 cancer diagnoses a day in Wales
The number of cancer cases in Wales has increased by ten per cent in the last decade.
Wales is bearing the brunt of Storm Doris as Amber Warnings remain in place until 8pm this evening across Northern areas. South and West Wales are also on Yellow Alert.
Winds of up to 94 miles an hour recorded in Capel Curig, and another part of the historic Victorian Pier has also collapsed in to the sea in Colwyn Bay.
The Met Office is now describing the storm as a weather bomb with more gusts of up to eighty miles an hour expected on the hills and the North Wales coast.
On the roads - the Britannia Bridge is closed to high sided vehicles and the Flintshire Bridge is closed completely.
In Anglesey the A5 Holyhead Road is closed because part of the roof of the petrol station has blown on to the road.
Arriva Trains Wales are asking passengers not to travel as some routes are blocked with fallen trees.
Winds of seventy miles an hour have been recorded in Swansea.
Hundreds of homes in Carmarthenshire, Monmoutshire and Powys are without power.
Flights are also being delayed and cancelled at Cardiff Airport
Stay up to date with travel updates listening to Heart across the day.
The number of cancer cases in Wales has increased by ten per cent in the last decade.
It's been revealed a Muslim teacher from Wales was denied entry to the United States while on a school trip to New York.
Three men from Swansea have been sentenced for stealing surfers' cars in Porthcawl.
A man has admitted taking a kitchen knife in to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.
1pm - 4pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales- South.
Comments