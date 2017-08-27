Suspects arrested after attempted kidnap in Pontypridd

Four men have been arrested after an attempt to kidnap a woman in Pontypridd.

South Wales Police say the victim was walking along Sardis Road towards Rhondda Road, in the early hours of Sunday morning, when a car pulled up outside Evan James Primary School.

Two Asian men got out of the white BMW and tried to drag her inside the vehicle.

Two men came to her assistance and managed to pull her away from the kidnappers who made off in their car.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"We are really keen to speak to the two men who came to her aid."