Suspects arrested after attempted kidnap in Pontypridd

27th August 2017, 10:14

Four men have been arrested after an attempt to kidnap a woman in Pontypridd.

Sardis Road, Rhondda

Comments

South Wales Police say the victim was walking along Sardis Road towards Rhondda Road, in the early hours of Sunday morning, when a car pulled up outside Evan James Primary School. 

Two Asian men got out of the white BMW and tried to drag her inside the vehicle.

Two men came to her assistance and managed to pull her away from the kidnappers who made off in their car.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"We are really keen to speak to the two men who came to her aid."

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Jason Harrold

12pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 'WALES' to 82122

Jason Harrold

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Shopping Our Advertisers

Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales- South.

Follow Heart on Twitter