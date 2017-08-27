Suspects arrested after attempted kidnap in Pontypridd

Driver dies after Neath Port Talbot crash
The 42 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the A465 at Resolven roundabout.
Four men have been arrested after an attempt to kidnap a woman in Pontypridd.
South Wales Police say the victim was walking along Sardis Road towards Rhondda Road, in the early hours of Sunday morning, when a car pulled up outside Evan James Primary School.
Two Asian men got out of the white BMW and tried to drag her inside the vehicle.
Two men came to her assistance and managed to pull her away from the kidnappers who made off in their car.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
"We are really keen to speak to the two men who came to her aid."
The 42 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the A465 at Resolven roundabout.
The police watchdog says paedophile Ian Watkins could have been stopped sooner.
A man from South Wales has been jailed for murdering his best friend on a trip to Edinburgh.
CCTV shows a man trying to push a worker on to the tracks at Newport train station.
12pm - 4pm
Text 'WALES' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales- South.
Comments