Liberty Stadium could expand if Swans take full control

The Liberty Stadium could expand, or change its name, under plans that would see Swansea City take full control of the venue.

The club has been in discussions with Swansea Council, which owns the stadium after it was built in 2005.

The stadium is currently run in a joint agreement between the council, the Swans and the Ospreys.

But Swansea City could take full control of operations if the council's cabinet agree to the plans.

The council would get guaranteed rental payments, with the club taking revenue from the stadium.

It is understood the Ospreys will be allowed to continue playing at the stadium, but the region will have to sign a lease.



Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said: "The new agreement is beneficial to all parties.

"For the first time ever, the council would receive guaranteed rental income from the stadium, which represents a fair return for taxpayers.

"The council would also get a share of any stadium naming rights revenue in future."



Chris Pearlman, Swansea City’s Chief Operating Officer says the new deal would put the club in control of its own destiny.



He said: "Under the old agreement, Swansea City did not see any direct revenue from the Liberty Stadium's operations.

"The new agreement would allow us to be more active in exploring the likes of stadium expansion, naming rights and sponsorship."

As part of the deal the club have agreed to pay for a number of new 3G pitches in Swansea.

Mr Pearlman said: "We identified a scarcity of all-weather pitches throughout Swansea.

"Together we agreed that, beyond the fixed economics of our new lease arrangement, we are committed to fund the construction of two 3G pitches every five years that the public will have access to."

The plans will be subject to a vote by the council's cabinet later this month.