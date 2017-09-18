Swansea burglar caught by his own sweet tooth

A burglar from Swansea has been caught out by his own sweet tooth.

Neil Payne was arrested after leaving behind a half-eaten chocolate bar behind after a break in.

The 36-year-old munched on the sweets in the canteen of an engineering firm he'd broken in to.

He stole £11,000 worth of plumbing equipment, power tools, a generator and even a bicycle.

But police traced the DNA on his saliva from the discarded bar which was left behind.

Prosecutor Kevin Jones said: "He left a half-eaten snack bar in the canteen area, and police were able to recover his DNA from it."

Payne, from Port Tennant, admitted six counts of burglary, attempted burglary and assault at Swansea Crown Court.

Judge Keith Thomas said: "This situation is wholly unacceptable."