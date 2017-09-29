Swansea paedophile jailed after going on the run

A paedophile from Swansea, who went on the run, after subjecting a young girl to horrific abuse, has been jailed.

David Hart was found guilty of 16 offences against the victim over a period of 12 years.

He was convicted at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, but went on the run after being taken ill and discharging himself from Morriston Hospital.

The 60-year-old from Morriston has now been taken back to court and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Mandy Tobias, from CPS Cymru-Wales, said: "David Hart carried out a sickening campaign of sexual abuse against his victim, beginning when she was just a child.

"Despite the compelling evidence against him provided by his victim, Hart continued to deny his guilt and even tried to flee justice as the trial concluded.

"The CPS presented a strong case to the court and I hope the guilty verdicts and significant prison sentence will be of some comfort to Hart’s victim and I pay tribute to her bravery."

Commenting on the sentencing, an NSPCC Wales spokesman said: "Hart committed sickening and gravely serious offences against his victim over a prolonged period of time.

"Rather than face justice, he attempted to evade it and it is right that is now facing the full consequences of his abuse with a long jail term.

"Abuse ruins childhoods and his actions have clearly had a significant effect on his victim into adulthood.

"We hope she is now receiving full support to recover as well as satisfaction from knowing her evidence in court helped secure Hart’s conviction."

Anyone affected by sexual abuse can contact Survivors Trust Cymru for support.