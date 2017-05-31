Here's which parts of Swansea will get ultrafast broadband

Swansea will be one of the first cities in the UK to get access to new ultrafast broadband, which is more than ten times faster than average.

More than 12,500 households and businesses in Uplands, Sketty, Gowerton and Townhill will benefit from the new service, known as G.fast.

It provides download speeds of up to 330Mbps - more than 10 times faster than the UK average.

The speeds mean a two-hour HD film can be downloaded in 90 seconds, a 45-minute HD television show in 16 seconds, and a nine-hour audio book in three seconds.

People living in the pilot areas who want to try the new service should contact their internet provider to see if they qualify.

Ynyr Roberts, Openreach’s programme director for Wales, said: "A huge amount of effort and substantial investment has already taken place in the development of this exciting new technology. So I’m delighted to announce that we can now start connecting people in Swansea and at the 19 other locations around the country.

"These pilot schemes are hugely important to us and to the local households and businesses, which will be able to benefit from G.fast. Whether you are somebody aiming to work more efficiently or grow your business, or a household going online for shopping, entertainment or studies, fast access to the internet has never been more important.

"We know the technology works and can be a major benefit for customers, but these pilots will now help us test and improve all the factors involved in rolling out G.fast on a national scale.”

