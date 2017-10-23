Teen killed in Rhymney crash "lived life to the full"

23 October 2017, 17:17

Jordan Charles from Rhymney

A teenager killed in a crash in Rhymney at the weekend has been named as Jordan Charles.

The 17-year-old from the town died following the collision where an orange Peugeot 206 crashed in to a parked car on Moriah Street at 3.30am on Sunday morning.

A 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was also injured, but has now been released from hospital.

Jordan's family have paid tribute to him, describing him as an "outgoing boy".

"Jordan had done a lot in his short life and lived it to the full. 

His family are being supported by specially trained officers and say they wish to left alone to grieve together.

Gwent Police are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

