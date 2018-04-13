Teen left with life threatening injuries in Aberkenfig attack

The 18-year-old was found unconscious in the street on Bridgend Road in Aberkenfig on 12th April.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital with head injuries.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Bridgend Road, Aberkenfig, shortly before 8pm on Thursday, April 12th, where an 18-year-old man was found unconscious in the road.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, or who was at Aberkenfig Workingmen's Club and may have valuable information about events prior to the incident.

"Anyone with any information should contact 101, quoting occurrence 1800127227."