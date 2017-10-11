Thief jailed for stealing from South Wales trains

11 October 2017, 15:18

Steven Martin Kaged

A luggage thief who stole bags from trains between Newport and Swansea has been jailed.

Steven Kaged struck twice within three hours on two Great Western Railway services in July. 

He first stole a bag containing a laptop and jewellery, before boarding a second train to pinch a suitcase.

He was caught as part of a British Transport Police operation to tackle theft on the South Wales mainline.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to 16 months at Cardiff Crown Court, and ordered to pay £140 victim surcharge.

Sergeant Ben Randall-Webb from the Cardiff-based Proactive CID team said: “We’re really pleased with how the operation has gone. 

"Not only have we removed a known thief from the rail network and put him behind bars, but we have also managed to further deter the flow of drugs. There is a clear link between the buying and selling of drugs and the theft of people’s property, so it’s pleasing to be able to disrupt this activity and make trains and stations a safer place for everyone.

“It wasn’t just about making arrests though. The combination of covert and high-visibility patrols allowed us to reassure passengers and rail staff and gather intelligence in equal measure."

