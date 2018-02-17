Heartless thieves steal lifesaving equipment in Bridgend

A piece of equipment that saved a man's life has been stolen from the train station in Bridgend.

Thieves stole the defibrillator from its site on Platform 2 of the station some time between 7th and 9th February.

The public access defibrillator was used a few months again to restart a man's heart after he collapsed near the station.

Manager of Bridgend station, Thomas Owens, said: "The defibrillator is key to saving lives.

"We know that if you suffer a heart attack, getting medical attention quickly is crucial, so we were all bitterly disappointed at this theft."

Witnesses or anyone who has any information concerning the theft are urged to contact the British Transport Police.