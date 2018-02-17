Heartless thieves steal lifesaving equipment in Bridgend
17 February 2018, 09:13
A piece of equipment that saved a man's life has been stolen from the train station in Bridgend.
Thieves stole the defibrillator from its site on Platform 2 of the station some time between 7th and 9th February.
The public access defibrillator was used a few months again to restart a man's heart after he collapsed near the station.
Manager of Bridgend station, Thomas Owens, said: "The defibrillator is key to saving lives.
"We know that if you suffer a heart attack, getting medical attention quickly is crucial, so we were all bitterly disappointed at this theft."
Witnesses or anyone who has any information concerning the theft are urged to contact the British Transport Police.
Sgt Stephen Dawkins said: "This was a mindless theft of emergency lifesaving equipment which could be crucial to saving lives.
"The fact it did save a life not so long ago it testament to just what an important part it plays not just on the station but in the community too.
"If you do know anything at all about this theft please contact the BTP on 0800 40 50 40."