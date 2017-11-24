This house in the Rhondda is being sold for just £1

A house in the Rhondda is going under the hammer for just £1 - making it possibly the cheapest house in the UK.

Paul Fosh Auctions admit the house in Tonypandy needs some renovations, but say it's a great "investment opportunity".

The property, on Francis Street, is a terraced house with three bedrooms, a downstairs bathroom and a rear garden.

When it was last on the market in 2004 the house was sold for £44,500, while a neighbouring property was sold for £47,000 in 2013.

Figures from the Land Registry show it's a significant saving on the average property price in Rhondda Cynon Taff of £104,000.

Paul Fosh, Managing Director of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions says the £1 guide price is not a typo!

"If someone bids £1 and there are no others bidding then the property is theirs.

"The property, at this price, could well be a shrewd investment for renovation and buy to let.

"The property is being sold with vacant possession and has already benefited from some renovation and now requires further modernisation and finishing works.

"We’re expecting to have a lot of interest in the property which, with a reserve price of just £1, must be the cheapest house currently on the market anywhere in Britain.

"Perhaps it could make the ideal Christmas present for that difficult to buy for someone?"

The house is expected to go for more than £1 when it goes under the hammer in Cardiff on 7th December.