Three men charged over kidnap in Cardiff

Three men have been charged over an alleged kidnap in Cardiff.

Officers were called following a "suspicious incident" in the Cathays area on Friday 17th November.

The alleged victim was then found by police the following night in Pontprennau with a serious hand injury.

Three men have been charged with kidnap, but detectives have released details of a fourth man they wish to trace.

They would like to speak with Joel Paul Harris and are appealing for him to hand himself in.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wales said: "Joel Harris is known to frequent the Ely area of Cardiff and we are appealing for anyone who knows where he is to call us.

"Clearly we don't wish to disturb his family with visits at this festive time of year so would also urge Mr Harris to contact South Wales Police or attend his nearest police station as soon as possible."

The public are advised to call police immediately if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Joel Harris is asked to contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.