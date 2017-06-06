Italian tout jailed for fake Champions League tickets

A ticket tout has been jailed for having fake tickets for the Champions League final in Cardiff.

Pasquale Minichini, travelling 1,400 miles from Italy to the Welsh capital to sell his counterfeit tickets, but was spotted by an off-duty Italian police officer.

The 35-year-old was found with an envelope containing six fake tickets for the Real Madrid v Juventus clash.

A court heard the dad-of-three had travelled from Naples to sell the them at €1,000 each.

Minichini pleaded guilty to being in possession of an article for fraud at Cardiff magistrates.

He also pleaded guilty to being an unauthorised person who attempted to sell a ticket for the designated football match.

The court heard he was arrested the day before Saturday's game and missed the game as he was banged up a police cell.

District judge Bodfan Jenkins said: "You came to this country, and to that game, in order to make money by selling fraudulent tickets at huge prices to people who would not have been able to gain access to the game.

"I am still of the view that there is an element of significant planning by you in accessing these tickets and arranging your attendance at Cardiff."

Minichini sobbed openly as he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.