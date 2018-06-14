Tributes to couple killed in M4 crash on first date

Tributes have been paid to a couple from Swansea who've died after a tragic crash on the M4.

31-year-old Tim Grace and 28-year-old Sarah-Jayne Thomas were on their first date when Tim's BMW crashed out of control near Pyle.

It took emergency services several hours to clear the wreckage of his vehicle on Tuesday.

Sarah-Jayne from Penlan, died at the scene of the crash, and leaves behind two young children, Harley and Jason, aged nine and six.

Tim, from Treboeth, was also a dad to two children, but died later in hospital on Wednesday.

Sarah-Jayne's family have paid tribute saying: "Sarah-Jayne Thomas was my only daughter and my best friend.

"She is my perfect little sister. Words will never explain how much I'll miss her.

"She was more than my big sister. She was my rock.

"She will be missed by her family and everyone that knew her."

Tim's family have also released a statement, thanking the emergency service who tried to save him.

"Tim Grace is survived by his parents and his younger brother.

"Sadly he leaves behind his two lovely children aged nine and two and a half years.

"Tim will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

"His parents would like to thank everyone, including the emergency services, involved and pass on their condolences to the family of Sarah-Jayne Thomas who also sadly passed away in this tragic incident."

South Wales Police have now appealed for dash-cam footage, and for any witnesses who saw the crash, to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Specially trained police officers are supporting both families.

"South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which the vehicle was being driven prior to it, or who has any dash-cam footage, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit."