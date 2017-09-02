Tributes to Penarth grandfather killed in crash

Tributes are being paid to a grandfather who died in a crash in Cardiff.

Michael Day from Penarth was walking on Penarth Road, near the Cogan Spur junction, when he was hit by an articulated low loader lorry that was carrying a forklift truck.

South Wales Police say he died after the crash, which happened just after 8.30am on Friday 25th August.

The 68-year-old's family have paid tribute to him, saying: "Michael was a truly loved father and grandfather, he was always happy and fun to be around, a young man in an older man's body.

"He was so fit and loved nothing more than to be out walking the dogs or playing with his grandchildren.

"We are truly heartbroken, he was such a huge part of everyone's life. He made everything better just by his sheer presence.

"Everything he did was for everyone else and not himself, words cannot express the loss we feel and the love we felt for him."

Police investigating the crash say they still need to speak to anyone who saw what happened, but hasn't spoken to officers.