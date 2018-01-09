Unwanted kitten abandoned in an alley in Abertillery

A kitten, thought to be around 10 weeks old, has been abandoned in an alleyway in Abertillery.

The cat was found by a concerned passer on Monday morning after she'd been dumped in a carrier off Vivian Road.

The kitten is thought to be an unwanted Christmas present, and has now been nicknamed Ivy.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Sian Burton said: "She is such a sweet and friendly cat, who must have been so frightened and cold being left outside on such a freezing day.

"Inside the cat carrier were toys, cat biscuits and a blanket, but she's not microchipped so we can’t identify her owner.

"It is suspected that she was sadly abandoned and could have been quite easily an unwanted Christmas present. It is just so sad."

Ivy's been taken for a check up and is being looked after by the RSPCA.

If her owner isn't found, the charity say she'll be re-homed.