Wales reflects on anniversary of Aberfan disaster

Today marks 51 years since the tragedy that robbed Aberfan of a generation of its children.

On 21st October 1966, the youngsters and teachers at Pantglas junior school were getting ready for a day of lessons when disaster struck.

A million tonnes of coal waste from the Merthyr Vale Colliery came lose from where it had been tipped on the mountainside. The liquefied slurry thundered down and quickly engulfed the school, and a row of nearby houses.

Emergency services, rescuers and miners from collieries across Wales soon arrived to search for survivors. But they quickly began to lose hope that anyone could be saved.

In total the disaster claimed the lives of 114 children and 28 adults, including the school's headteacher.

Jeff Edwards was the last child to be pulled alive out of the rubble, "I was lucky I survived - I was in a pocket of air and there was a bit of an aperture that I could see through and there were lights coming through to where I was stuck."

Jeff Edwards was one of only four children from his class who survived. "A whole generation was wiped out. There were very few of us that survived and we had to grow up really quickly really,'' he said.

"One minute we were looking forward to the half-term holidays and then the next minute we were faced with death on our shoulder.

"We lost a lot of our childhood simply because we had no one to play with, most of the children had died.''

Despite a public inquiry in to the disaster, which held the National Coal Board responsible, no-one ever faced prosecution or even lost their job.

Speaking to Heart last year on the half centenary of the disaster, he thanked those who came to the rescue.

"We were not the only victims of this disaster. The rescuers were victims as well" he said.