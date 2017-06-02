Warning for fans about Champions League tickets

Football fans are being warned not to buy Champions League final tickets from touts as they could be stolen.

Police in Cardiff warned that tickets sold on the street may not give access to the match after a number of tickets were reported stolen from a hotel near Cardiff Airport.

It comes as the Welsh capital is gearing up to host the biggest sporting event in its history with a clash between Real Madrid and Juventus.

200,000 fans are expected to visit the city and a huge security operation is underway in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester. An additional 2,000 officers will be in Cardiff on Saturday alone, with facial recognition teams using the technology to monitor people on "watch lists".

Those travelling by rail will be joined on board by British Transport Police officers, with firearms officers posted at key stations across the country. Assistant Chief Constable Alun Thomas, said highly-trained firearms officers would also be on patrol in Cardiff: "Passengers are the eyes and ears of the rail network and with many thousands of extra people travelling to Cardiff, I'd urge them to stay vigilant and report concerns to us."

The city has been transformed by posters, banners and other decoration, all celebrating the event. Cardiff Castle has been decked out in Champions League flags with banners depicting players hanging from the ramparts, above which sits a large blue dragon guarding a trophy.

A giant poster of Welsh football hero Gareth Bale, who will be hoping to start for his team Real Madrid on Saturday, overlooks the stadium.

Meanwhile South Wales Police have also denied reports that homeless people had been asked to move out of the city centre for the weekend's festivities.

Assistant chief constable Richard Lewis said there has been no direction given to officers to move homeless people away from the city centre: "There are general powers available to us to ask people to leave an area, in relation to crime or antisocial behaviour. However, we can confirm that within the last 48 hours, these powers have not been used by any officer."

A number of homeless people on Queen Street said they had not been approached by police to move.