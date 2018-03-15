Welsh city has the UK's hottest property market

Newport in South Wales has been identified as Britain's fastest-moving property market.

The average length of time it takes to find a buyer in the city has been slashed by nearly a third over the past year.

Last year's announcement that tolls on the Severn Crossings will be scrapped at the end of 2018 has helped Newport's housing market to surge.

Estate agents say buyers are also coming from more expensive areas such as Bristol, as the price of a small terrace over the border would buy a large detached property in Newport.

The property website Rightmove found the average time it takes to secure a buyer for a property in Newport has fallen from 76 to 52 days.

Average house prices have also increased by 7 per cent to £175,944.

The increase in demand has led to the number of available properties dwindling by more than a third.

Rightmove's housing market analyst Miles Shipside said: "The average asking price of a property in Newport is almost half that of Bristol so you can see why buyers are making the move into Wales, especially as they know the tolls on the bridges will be scrapped at the end of the year.

"However, the demand is clearly taking its toll on the number of properties agents have available to offer buyers on Rightmove, making it very much a sellers' market in Newport right now."

Nathan James Reeks, owner of Nathan James estate agents in nearby Caldicot and Magor, said a "huge stock shortage" is making it tough for local first-time buyers trying to get on the ladder and for those coming from elsewhere.

The research also highlighted Wrexham as a property hotspot with the number of available properties down by a quarter.

In Colwyn Bay the demand for properties has forced up prices by 4 per cent.