Woman left dogs to starve in a house in Barry

25 October 2017, 13:26

Starved Barry dog

A woman from Essex has been banned from keeping dogs after abandoning two dogs in a house in Barry.

Sophie Tooms left the American Bulldogs to suffer in filthy conditions, and both animals were so starved their bones were protruding.

RSPCA inspectors say the dogs were found in an "horrendous condition" with faeces across the floor, and the furniture chewed by the dogs.

The 24-year-old woman from Chadwell was investigated by the RSPCA the dogs were spotted at house in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Starved Barry dog

Both dogs, Kia and Rocky, have been looked after by the RSPCA and have now made a remarkable recovery.

Emma Smith, RSPCA inspector, said: “These poor dogs were found in a truly horrendous condition.

"The Barry property where they were left unattended was filthy.

"People have very clear and important legal responsibilities towards their animals - but the neglect in this instance resulted in two beautiful American Bulldogs suffering unnecessarily, with their bones clearly visible through their skin.

Starved Barry dog

Inspector Smith added: "Rocky has already found a new forever home, and Kia is now available for re-homing after staff at Newport Animal Centre worked patiently with her, following such a distressing ordeal."

Tooms pleaded guilty to three cruelty charges, including causing the dogs to suffer unnecessarily.

She was disqualified for keeping dogs for four years, given a 12-month community order, and ordered to do 80-hours unpaid work. 

In addition, she was told to pay £300 in costs, and a £85 victim surcharge.

Trending on Heart

Bake Off Millionaire

This Great British Bake Off Star Is A Secret Millionaire

Katy Perry Crashed This Wedding

WATCH! Katy Perry Crashed A Couples Wedding And The Footage Is Hilarious
Gbbo semi

Bake Off Fans Outraged As Paul 'Breaks Rules' When Choosing Final Bakers
michael family gogglebox

This Politician Is Swapping Westminster For The Sofa And Joining Gogglebox!

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Davis forced to confirm Govt 'expects' MPs' vote on Brexit

Fats Domino, rock and roll pioneer, dies aged 89

Towie star's ex sprayed acid 'to stop men spiking drinks', court hears

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News