Woman left dogs to starve in a house in Barry

A woman from Essex has been banned from keeping dogs after abandoning two dogs in a house in Barry.

Sophie Tooms left the American Bulldogs to suffer in filthy conditions, and both animals were so starved their bones were protruding.

RSPCA inspectors say the dogs were found in an "horrendous condition" with faeces across the floor, and the furniture chewed by the dogs.

The 24-year-old woman from Chadwell was investigated by the RSPCA the dogs were spotted at house in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Both dogs, Kia and Rocky, have been looked after by the RSPCA and have now made a remarkable recovery.

Emma Smith, RSPCA inspector, said: “These poor dogs were found in a truly horrendous condition.

"The Barry property where they were left unattended was filthy.

"People have very clear and important legal responsibilities towards their animals - but the neglect in this instance resulted in two beautiful American Bulldogs suffering unnecessarily, with their bones clearly visible through their skin.

Inspector Smith added: "Rocky has already found a new forever home, and Kia is now available for re-homing after staff at Newport Animal Centre worked patiently with her, following such a distressing ordeal."

Tooms pleaded guilty to three cruelty charges, including causing the dogs to suffer unnecessarily.

She was disqualified for keeping dogs for four years, given a 12-month community order, and ordered to do 80-hours unpaid work.

In addition, she was told to pay £300 in costs, and a £85 victim surcharge.