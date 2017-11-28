"Wonderful grandmother" dies after Merthyr crash

The family of a woman killed in a crash in Merthyr have paid tribute saying she was a "wonderful grandmother".

Linda Rees died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle on College Boulevard near Merthyr Tydfil College on Monday.

The 71-year-old's family have released an emotional tribute.

They said: "Linda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who will be sorely missed and never replaced.

"No words can express our grief at this time."

The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and has been released under investigation.

South Wales Police are still investigating the collision and are asking any witnesses to contact them on 101.